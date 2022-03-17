Woman charged after allegedly lighting car on fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro police charged a woman last week after allegedly committing arson.

According to an affidavit obtained by News4, officers charged Charity Patton, 33, after allegedly pouring fuel on a parked car and lighting it on fire.

On March 10th, officers were dispatched to 1406 Philips St. after the victim reported Patton pouring gasoline on and near his car and lighting it on fire. The affidavit said that the fire started in the vehicle’s rear and set items in it on fire.

The affidavit said the victim pointed officers to a nearby vehicle covered in gasoline and stated that Patton was inside and that he knew her name. Officers noted that Patton attempted to hide in the backseat.

Witnesses confirmed that they saw Patton pour gas and light the fire in the affidavit.

Officers determined that due to the statements provided by witnesses and the victim and Patton being covered in gasoline within a gasoline-covered car, there was probable cause to charge Patton with aggravated arson, the affidavit said.

