Advertisement

Twelve Irish Whiskey Smash


Lipman Brothers has more on the best Irish Whiskey to help celebrate Saint Patrick's Day!
By Today in Nashville
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Irish Toast

  • May the best day of your past be the worst day of your future
  • May your troubles be less and your blessings be more
  • Always remember to forget the things that made you sad
  • May you live as long as you want and never want as long as you live

SLAINTE - SLAWN-CHE (means health)

Proper Twelve Irish Whiskey Smash

We used the Proper Twelve Irish Whiskey for our recipe, so we call it Proper Twelve Irish Whiskey Smash

Ingredients

  • 2 Oz Irish Whiskey
  • 1/4 Lemon
  • 1 Oz Simple Syrup
  • 3-4 Mint Leaves

Instructions

  1. Add Mint leaves, lemon juice, and simple syrup to your rocks glass. Muddle this mixture.
  2. Fill the glass with ice.
  3. Add whiskey.
  4. Garnish with a mint sprig.
  5. Stir and enjoy.

Notes

Alternatively, you can add all the ingredients to a cocktail shaker and shake before straining into your ice-filled glass.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.