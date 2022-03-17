Twelve Irish Whiskey Smash
Irish Toast
- May the best day of your past be the worst day of your future
- May your troubles be less and your blessings be more
- Always remember to forget the things that made you sad
- May you live as long as you want and never want as long as you live
SLAINTE - SLAWN-CHE (means health)
Proper Twelve Irish Whiskey Smash
We used the Proper Twelve Irish Whiskey for our recipe, so we call it Proper Twelve Irish Whiskey Smash
Ingredients
- 2 Oz Irish Whiskey
- 1/4 Lemon
- 1 Oz Simple Syrup
- 3-4 Mint Leaves
Instructions
- Add Mint leaves, lemon juice, and simple syrup to your rocks glass. Muddle this mixture.
- Fill the glass with ice.
- Add whiskey.
- Garnish with a mint sprig.
- Stir and enjoy.
Notes
Alternatively, you can add all the ingredients to a cocktail shaker and shake before straining into your ice-filled glass.
