Advertisement

Tigers win in 1st round of NCAA Tournament

Memphis takes down Boise State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Memphis takes down Boise State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis (9) took down Boise State (8) Thursday afternoon in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers won 64-53 in the team’s first appearance in eight years.

Next game is Saturday against the winner of Gonzaga vs. Georgia State.

Memphis went into the second half with a 19-point lead, but Boise State started the third quarter with an 8-2 run.

Assistant Coach Larry Brown was out of his chair screaming “C’mon!” with Memphis up 9 and 2:22 to play.

Then Memphis took control with 20 seconds left, knocking out Boise State by 11 points.

“It was a fantastic win,” said Coach Penny Hardaway after the game. “Guys fought hard and knew the game wasn’t over at half because it’s March Madness.”

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Latest News

Sports

Vols rout Longwood 88-56

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Rick Russo
Tennessee to face Michigan on Saturday on the 2nd Round

Sports

ECU trustees hire Michael Schwartz as new head men’s basketball coach

Updated: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT
|
By WITN Web Team
Michael Schwartz will replace Joe Dooley who was fired last week by ECU after two stints as head basketball coach.

Titans

‘We’re not in the stadium business’

Updated: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT
|
By Chuck Morris
Nashville Mayor John Cooper said Tuesday that the city is not in the stadium business.

Nashville FC

Nashville SC sells 20,000 season ticket memberships

Updated: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT
|
By Chuck Morris
Nashville Soccer Club announced it has sold 20,000 season ticket memberships for the 2022 Major League Soccer season at GEODIS Park for the upcoming season.

Latest News

Sports

“Big Orange Caravan” makes its return, five-city tour begins in April

Updated: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT
|
By Tennessee Athletics
Tennessee Athletics’ popular “Big Orange Caravan” presented by RJV Equipment makes its triumphant return in April and May.

Sports

Vols embark on NCAA Tournament journey

Updated: Mar. 15, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT
|
By Rick Russo
Tenneessee leaves Knoxville Tuesday bound for Indianaplis and South Region play

Nashville FC

Nashville Soccer Club announces stadium will be known as GEODIS Park

Updated: Mar. 10, 2022 at 12:39 PM CST
|
By Chuck Morris
Nashville Soccer Club’s new 30,000-seat stadium will officially be known as GEODIS Park, the club announced Thursday at a press conference at the new stadium.

Nashville FC

Nashville SC stadium to be known as GEODIS Park

Updated: Mar. 10, 2022 at 12:00 PM CST
Nashville Stadium Club announced its new stadium opening in May will be known as GEODIS Park.

US & World News

Falcons WR Ridley suspended for ‘22 for bets on NFL games

Updated: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:07 PM CST
|
By The Associated Press
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been suspended for the 2022 season for betting on NFL games in 2021.

Nashville Predators

Saros makes 20 saves in Predators’ 8-0 win over Sharks

Updated: Mar. 5, 2022 at 10:47 PM CST
|
By The Associated Press
Juuse Saros made 20 saves for his third shutout of the season, Matt Duchene scored twice and the Nashville Predators handed San Jose its most lopsided shutout loss at the Shark Tank with an 8-0 win.