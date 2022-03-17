Rock and Roll Hall of Fame decline Dolly Parton’s request to drop nomination

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced Thursday that they declined Dolly Parton’s request of being removed from membership consideration.

Dolly was nominated on February 2, and 16 other accomplished artists and groups, including Beck, Duran Duran, Eminem, and Lionel Richie.

News of Dolly’s nomination received a split reaction from fans. Many feel Dolly’s accomplishments and contributions to the music industry transcend her country music genre, whereas others think the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame should be reserved for rockers.

Dolly said in her statement posted on Instagram that she felt that she had not earned the right to be inducted into the Hall of Fame and thought it would be in the best interest of fans and other nominees to bow out due to the potential split vote.

Rock and Roll Hall of fame officials said that the genre had deep roots in country music, and the nomination is not defined by any one genre but rather a sound that impacts youth culture.

Dolly has been busy in 2022, having co-hosted the ACM Awards in Las Vegas and released a new album, Run, Rose, Run.

“We are in awe of Dolly’s brilliant talent and pioneering spirit and are proud to have nominated her for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame,” the Rock Hall of Fame said on Twitter.

