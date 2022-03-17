Prison gang member sentenced to 156 months in prison

GREENEVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A prison gang member was sentenced Monday to 156 months in prison according to the Honorable J. Ronnie Greer in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee at Greeneville.

Officials said as part of the plea agreement filed with the court, Charles Phelps, 36, of Nashville, pleaded guilty to an indictment charging him with one count of Conspiracy to Distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine.

According to the written plea agreement filed with the court, Phelps, a member of a prison gang led by co-defendant Charles Elsea Jr., conspired with gang members and others to distribute large quantities of drugs into Tennessee. One of Phelps’ roles was collecting and delivering money for the group.

Court documents revealed that on Feb. 16, 2020, Phelps was traffic stopped with $119,000 in cash, concealed in the spare tire of his vehicle. According to officers, the money was being transported west to purchase pounds of methamphetamine.

Following Phelps’ release from prison, officials said he would be on supervised release for five years.

