Police investigating a homicide in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are looking for details in a homicide at a gas station in North Nashville on Thursday morning.

According to police, a man died from a gunshot wound around 5:30 a.m. at the Exxon gas station on Clarksville Pike in the Bordeaux neighborhood.

Police said there is a suspect in custody.

Exxon station shooting (WSMV)

