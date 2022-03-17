Advertisement

Police investigating a homicide in North Nashville

By Tony Garcia
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are looking for details in a homicide at a gas station in North Nashville on Thursday morning.

According to police, a man died from a gunshot wound around 5:30 a.m. at the Exxon gas station on Clarksville Pike in the Bordeaux neighborhood.

Police said there is a suspect in custody.

