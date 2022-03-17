Parents worry after White House coach is charged for having a sexual relationship with a student

WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Some parents in one Middle Tennessee community said they are disturbed after a football coach was charged Tuesday for having a sexual relationship with a student at White House High School. Many parents told WSMV 4 that they are disgusted and said it makes them worry about their kids being involved or even going to school.

“A place where our kids are supposed to be safe, they are not,” parent Brittney Baker said.

Baker said she is sickened.

“You would never think it would happen in a school your kids are going to go to,” Baker said.

Baker, who did not want to appear on camera, is a Sumner County Schools parent. She said she is shocked by the recent allegations of hitting a football coach at the school her whole family went to.

“It makes me want to homeschool my kids,” Baker said. “Unfortunately, I can’t.”

A White House High School football coach, 26-year-old Christopher Gunnar Scholato, was charged Tuesday for allegedly engaging in a sexual relationship with a student. The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office said Scholato was the 17-year-old victim’s senior project supervisor.

“It is somebody you would think would take care of a kid and look after them and have their best interest in mind,” Baker said.

The sheriff’s office told WSMV 4 that a school resource officer found out about it, and investigators allege Scholato met up with the student away from campus at least two times in December. Investigators also said the coach asked for and sent, inappropriate photos to the victim.

“In a small community like this, you don’t expect to hear that coming from a teacher because you trust your kids with them,” Baker said.

This comes around the same time a Smith County teacher, Jamal Devante Carter, was arrested and charged for posting and sending nude photos to students. Baker said it is any parent’s worst nightmare.

“You trust in the school administrators and districts to hire teachers adequate and able. It is scary knowing someone slipped through the cracks,” Baker said.

WSMV 4 reached out to Sumner County Schools and Smith County Schools for a response, but we have not heard back from either district. Scholato is facing six different charges, two of which are felonies. The sheriff’s office said Scholato bonded out of the Sumner County Jail Wednesday afternoon.

