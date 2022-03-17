One person dead Wednesday after fatal shooting in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday night in Nashville.

Metro dispatch told News4 that one person was in critical condition when officers arrived on the scene at 401 Myatt Drive in Nashville.

Officials later confirmed that the victim was killed as a result of a shooting. The victim has not been identified.

Investigators have not named any suspects or other victims at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will update the story as we gather information.

