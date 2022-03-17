Nashville residents discuss increase costs of plane tickets

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -If you’re planning a trip that requires you to fly - you’ll probably notice tickets are more expensive.

Travel experts say it’s not because of gas prices – instead, demand.

Passengers News 4 spoke with at BNA say they’ve noticed increased airfares, but many say they’re still planning to fly, especially if they purchase the tickets in advance.

Melanie Adams flew out of BNA Wednesday afternoon. She’s noticed the price hike-but thankfully she purchased her tickets months ago.

“I bought mine in January for $149 one way to San Diego from Nashville. Then I bought a return one-way at the same price, and I always do one-way because you find it cheaper instead of round trip,” said Melanie Adams, a Nashville resident.

Adams says she checked on the price of her flight recently and noticed how much money she’d saved purchasing it back in January.

“I checked about a week ago and it was $770 for a one-way same flight,” said Adams.

Experts say airfare prices are increasing due to a higher passenger demand instead of other factors like fuel.

BNA passenger Mike Shikhman travels a lot for work. He says domestic flights are more affordable than traveling abroad in recent days.

“We were making some plans to, well obviously that was before the war to go to Europe, and we were trying to get some tickets and when the whole thing started, we noticed that the prices did go up. I mean we’re still planning to go,” said Adams.

Passengers say they’ve noticed airline tickets increasing but traveling in the sky will remain an option for them if they’re able to get a decent price.

Officials with Delta and American Airlines say they’ve seen a record number of bookings last week.

