Advertisement

Murfreesboro Police search for missing 21-year-old woman


Nadia Lenore Waid
Nadia Lenore Waid(Murfreesboro Police)
By Joe Wenzel
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Police asks for the public’s help locating a 21-year-old woman who went missing on Thursday afternoon.

Police said Nadia Lenore Waid was last seen in the 1000 block of N. Highland Avenue around 1 p.m. She was believed to be driving a gray 2012 4-door Toyota Camry with Tennessee License Plate BCL6526.

Police said Waid has intellectual disabilities, and they have entered her into the National Crime Information Center.

Anyone who sees Waid should immediately call Murfreesboro Police at 629-201-5523.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

For what they consider a ‘healthy’ downtown, 40,000 people should be living there. Right now,...
Nashville embraces skyscrapers, eyes more in pursuit of ‘healthy’ downtown
Metro Nashville Police is looking for information regarding the deadly shooting in Madison on...
MNPD search for suspect after man is found dead
The westbound side of Interstate 24 has reopened after a tanker truck flipped and spilled gas,...
I-24 in La Vergne closed for hours
It's a future for downtown Nashville that is soaring to new heights with more than a dozen...
Nashville embraces skyscrapers, eyes more in pursuit of ‘healthy’ downtown