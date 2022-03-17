Murfreesboro Police search for missing 21-year-old woman

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Police asks for the public’s help locating a 21-year-old woman who went missing on Thursday afternoon.

Police said Nadia Lenore Waid was last seen in the 1000 block of N. Highland Avenue around 1 p.m. She was believed to be driving a gray 2012 4-door Toyota Camry with Tennessee License Plate BCL6526.

Police said Waid has intellectual disabilities, and they have entered her into the National Crime Information Center.

Anyone who sees Waid should immediately call Murfreesboro Police at 629-201-5523.

