Metro police look for liquor store shoplifting suspects

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville police asked the public for assistance Wednesday identifying two shoplifting suspects.

East Precinct detectives said a man and a woman were seen on Saturday, March 5th, taking cigars and several small bottles of alcohol from Sinkers Liquor Store located at 3308 Gallatin Pike without paying for the merchandise.

According to surveillance footage obtained by police showed, the two suspects entered the store at 10 p.m. Police said while the woman took several hundred dollars worth of cigars from inside the humidor room, the man distracted an employee before both leaving in a silver four-door sedan.

Authorities described the woman as having red hair, approximately 5′4″ tall, and weighing about 250 pounds. The man is described as having a beard and mustache.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these people is asked to call the Crime Stoppers at (615)742-7463.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.