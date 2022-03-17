Advertisement

McNamara’s Irish Pub welcomes all to the St Patty’s Day party


A party began inside and outside of Shawn McNamara’s Irish Pub Thursday to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.
By Terry Bulger
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A party began inside and outside of Shawn McNamara’s Irish Pub Thursday to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

The bagpipes and the party began early at the Irish pub in east Donelson.

Patrons threw on their green and ordered a Guinness as it is greetings at Shawn McNamara’s Pub.

10 a.m. beers can happen every day in Dublin, but just this one day in Donelson.

Shawn was seen on stage leading his Irish band, and the Irish spirit holds on tight here till closing at 10 p.m.

Terri Weatherly was here to find every other Ellen and Colleen in town.

“My entire family is Irish. Saint Patrick brought Christianity here, so we celebrate that, and we love to party,” Weatherly said.

