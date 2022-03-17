McNamara’s Irish Pub is throwing a massive St. Patrick’s Day bash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Here in the mid-state, one of the biggest St. Patrick’s Day celebrations is happening in Donelson tonight.

After weeks of preparation, McNamara’s Irish Pub and Restaurant opened its doors at 10 a.m. today and will be cooking food, pouring beer and playing music until 11 p.m.

Sean McNamara and his band, Nosey Flynn, play the main stage every hour on the hour, the entire day.

He said being able to celebrate the day at full capacity after these last two years is like a reset.

“This is a blessing to have this day for us. I love St. Patrick’s Day,” Sean McNamara said. “It’s a lot of work goes into it but there’s a lot of love that goes into it as well. We we’re very passionate about giving people a great experience here at McNamara’s and what better day to do it than on Saint Patrick’s Day.”

There’s no cover for McNamara’s today however its first come first served.

There is a two-hour maximum in the downstairs music room, so more people get the opportunity to hear the Irish music.

Here is the full music schedule for The Turk’s Lounge today:

12 p.m. - 3 p.m. - Josh O’keefe

4 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. - Sternwheelers

7 p.m. - 10 p.m. - Country Cousins

St. Patrick's Day at McNamara's (McNamara's Irish Pub)

With all the festivities going on for St. Patrick’s Day, the Metro Nashville Police Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol will have a sobriety check set up on Murfreesboro Pike, near the airport to enhance traffic safety.

MNPD and THP reported 665 alcohol-related crashes last year in Davidson County.

