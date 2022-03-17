Advertisement

La Vergne resident stabbed after finding robbers inside the house

By Tony Garcia
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - La Vergne Police are searching for three suspects in a home burglary on Thursday night.

According to police, a person returned to his/her home on Waldron Road and Rock Springs Road around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday to find two men inside. A struggle ensued and one the burglars stabbed the resident before running away, taking the resident’s safe.

Police said both men then ran outside, hopped a fence, and got into a waiting getaway sedan with Florida tags and sped away toward Waldron Road.

The resident is expected to recover to from stabbing.

La Vergne Police is asking anyone with information on this incident to contact them at 615-793-7744.

