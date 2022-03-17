Is there gold at the end of the rainbow?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s one of the oldest St. Patrick’s Day legends, finding the pot of gold at the end of a rainbow.

But have you ever thought about how rainbows are made?

This may sound strange, but rainbows are actually not real. They are an optical illusion that we only see from time to time in specific weather conditions, and they don’t exist in only one spot in the sky.

Here’s how it works:

The sun has to be shining behind you with rain or water droplets in the air in front of you.

To us, when we see the sun shining, it looks white, but the sun is actually made up of all colors.

When the sunlight passes through the water droplets, it acts as a prism, which basically reflects light off of it like a mirror.

When that light bounces back, we see all the colors as it creates a rainbow effect.

A true rainbow has all seven colors – red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo and violet.

As far as finding that pot of gold.

Unfortunately, there’s really no chance of seeing a rainbow on Thursday, but you may have a chance of seeing one on Friday when we get some breaks in the rain.

