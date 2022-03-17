Advertisement

I-24 closed near Rutherford Co. line after tanker overturns


A tanker truck has overturned on I-24 near the Rutherford-Davidson county line, spilling fuel on the interstate.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LaVERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Interstate 24 is closed in both directions after a tanker truck flipped and spilled gas, La Vergne Police said Thursday morning.

The crash was reported just after before 10:30 a.m. between the Waldron Road and Old Hickory Boulevard exits just inside Rutherford County. Traffic is being diverted off the interstate to alternate routes.

The interstate is expected to be shut down in both directions for several hours. According to TDOT Smartway, it is expected to be cleared by 2 p.m.

La Vergne Police said no injuries are reported.

