First Alert Forecast: Foggy start, then mostly cloudy all day

A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR FRIDAY IN ADVANCE OF A COLD FRONT THAT COULD BRING STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS TO PARTS OF THE MID-STATE.

We’re starting off our Thursday with some areas of dense fog across Middle Tennessee so be ready to give yourself some extra time for that morning commute. Once we burn off the fog, it will be a fight with the cloud cover all day, though some sunshine is expected.

Temperatures will top off near 70 today, though if we can sneak in a little more sunshine, we’ll push into the lower 70s in the afternoon. Tonight, will be partly cloudy with lows dropping into the mid 50s.

A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for tomorrow ahead of a strong cold front that will bring rain and storms back to the Mid-State. We should expect a line of showers, and even a thunderstorm or two tomorrow morning.

While any of those storms could be on the strong side, it looks like our best chance for severe weather will be with any individual storm that develops behind that main batch of rain in the afternoon. Any storm could produce damaging wind and heavy rain. A brief spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out as well. Rain will clear out on Friday night with temperatures dropping into the lower 40s.

Saturday will start cloudy, but we’ll gradually see more sunshine through the afternoon. It will be a breezy day with highs near 60, but don’t be surprised if some of us stay in the 50s.

Sunday is looking fantastic with highs near 70 in the afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the mid 70s on Monday under a mostly sunny sky. As the middle of the week comes around, we’re tracking our next weather maker.

Clouds will slowly increase on Tuesday, followed by some late day showers. As a cold front approaches Tuesday night and Wednesday, we can expect more showers and storms to develop across the Mid-State.

