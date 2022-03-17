Cheddar and Caramelized Onion Barley Risotto
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp Truly Grass Fed Salted Butter
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 2 garlic cloves, finely sliced
- 300g / 10 ½ oz pearl barley
- 100ml / 3 ½ fl oz cider
- 1 tsp chopped thyme
- 1000ml / 33 ¾ fl oz chicken or vegetable stock
- 1 tsp Dijon mustard
- 120ml / 4 fl oz pouring cream
- 90g / 3oz Truly Grass Fed Natural Sharp Cheddar Cheese, grated
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
For the top
- 2 tbsp Truly Grass Fed Butter
- 100g / 3 ½ oz cherry tomatoes on the vine
For the chive butter
- 100g / 3 ½ oz Truly Grass Fed Butter, melted
- 5 tbsp roughly chopped chives
- 4 tbsp Truly Grass Fed Natural Sharp Cheddar Cheese, grated
Instructions
- Heat a large saucepan over a medium heat and add the Truly Grass Fed Butter. When the butter is foaming, add the onion, lower the heat and cook for 10 minutes, until the onion is caramelised and fully cooked.
- Add the garlic and pearl barley and stir well.
- Pour in the cider, add the thyme and simmer for 1 minute, stirring constantly.
- Pour in all the stock, bring to the boil and turn down the heat to a low simmer for 30 to 35 minutes, stirring from time to time, until all the liquid has been absorbed and the barley is tender.
- Stir in the in the Dijon mustard, cream and grated Truly Grass Fed Natural Sharp Cheddar Cheese and remove from the heat. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste.
For the topping
- Heat the Truly Grass Fed Butter in a frying pan over a medium heat. Add the cherry tomatoes, season with salt and freshly ground black pepper and sauté for about 7 to 8 minutes until they burst slightly. Remove from the heat.
For the chive butter
- Place the chopped chives and melted Truly Grass Fed Butter into a blender and blend until smooth. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper.
To serve
- Ladle the barley risotto into bowls, sprinkle over a little Truly Grass Fed Natural Sharp Cheddar Cheese, spoon the cherry tomatoes on top and drizzle over some chive butter. Serve immediately.
