Cheddar and Caramelized Onion Barley Risotto

For the top

For the chive butter

Heat a large saucepan over a medium heat and add the Truly Grass Fed Butter. When the butter is foaming, add the onion, lower the heat and cook for 10 minutes, until the onion is caramelised and fully cooked.

Add the garlic and pearl barley and stir well.

Pour in the cider, add the thyme and simmer for 1 minute, stirring constantly.

Pour in all the stock, bring to the boil and turn down the heat to a low simmer for 30 to 35 minutes, stirring from time to time, until all the liquid has been absorbed and the barley is tender.