Bill that would make punishment harsher for assaulting first responders is moving through the senate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -A bill that would make the punishment for assaulting first responders harsher is making its way through the Senate. On Wednesday, bill HB 2247 was placed on the Senate Judiciary Committee calendar for March 22.

According to the Tennessee General Assembly website, the bill would increase the mandatory minimum period of jail time for assault and aggravated assault against a first responder or nurse.

The bill would make the minimum mandatory sentence for aggravated assault against a first responder or any other licensed emergency healthcare provider 15 years.

