Police arrest two suspects in connection to 2020 murder

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) – Franklin Police arrested two suspects Wednesday in connection to a murder that occurred in 2020.

On June 27th, 2020, Jamarcus Esmon, 26, was gunned down on Edgewood Boulevard. Since then, detectives developed evidence that they recently presented to a Williamson County Grand jury.

The evidence identified Kiontez Waters, 23, as Esmon’s killer. Waters was indicted by the Grand Jury and was charged with First Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault Resulting in Death, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. His bond is set at $100,000.

Officials said that same Grand Jury also indicted Stephanie Holt, 32, after hearing investigator testimony. She was indicted for aiding Waters following Esmon’s murder. Her bond was set at $10,000.

Authorities said Waters, formerly of Franklin, was residing in Nashville. Holt, also previously from Franklin, now lives in Columbia.

Franklin and Metro Police officials said they arrested Waters Wednesday afternoon outside a Spring Hill gas station. Franklin and Columbia Police arrested Holt a short time later at her Columbia home.

Officials said the violence perpetrated against Jamarcus Esmon deeply impacted the Franklin community, especially his loved ones.

“Today’s arrests were a result of tireless work by investigators, who personally called Esmon’s family with news of the arrests moments after they were made,” Franklin police officials said on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.