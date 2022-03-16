White House High School football coach charged after alleged sexual activity with student

WHITE HOUSE, TN (WSMV) – A White House High School teacher was charged Tuesday after allegedly engaging in a sexual relationship with a student.

Sumner County Sheriff’s officials said Christopher Gunnar Scholato, 26, engaged in a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old female student who attends White House High School.

Scholato was the football coach/teacher at White House High School when the administration found out on Feb. 2nd, 2022, that he was having an inappropriate sexual relationship with the student.

Investigators said that Scholato met up with the student, away from campus, where the two had sexual intercourse on at least two occasions in Dec. of 2021.

Officials said the victim was a cheerleader at the high school, and Scholato was the victim’s Senior Project Supervisor.

Investigators added that Scholato also asked for nude pictures from the victim and sent unsolicited, sexually explicit images of himself to the victim.

After presenting the case to the Grand Jury, Sumner County Sheriff’s Office said Scholato was charged with one count of Exploitation of a Minor by Electronic Means, one count of Solicitation of a Minor, and four counts of Statutory Rape by an Authority Figure.

