NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Mayor John Cooper said Tuesday that the city is not in the stadium business.

Cooper made the statement at an event in response to Tennessee Titans President Burke Nihill speaking last week at the monthly meeting of the Nashville Sports Authority about the need for a new football stadium.

“We’re not in the stadium business, you know, we’re in the educating kids business, we’re in a safer street and road business,” Cooper said. “The Titans have been a very good partner for Nashville and it’s fun to have them, but fundamentally, the city is not in the entertainment or stadium business itself.”

Nihill told the Sports Authority the National Football League is beginning to put pressure on the Titans for a new stadium.

Tennessee Titans President Burke Nihill explained to the Nashville Sports Authority the need to build a new football stadium for the team.

The discussion at the meeting last Thursday centered around what’s the best and most cost-effective option for Nashville.

Concerns right now are how the cost of inflation will affect the cost of the eventual plan – a plan they hope is not in any way funded by taxpayers.

The team initially had plans to renovate the current Nissan Stadium, but the price of the renovation increased to the point that it may be more cost-effective to build a new stadium.

“We are committed to maintaining the priorities from a financing architecture – we do not want the taxpayer today or any day to have any obligation to be funding the NFL facility in town,” Nihill told the Sports Authority.

In January cost estimates were breathtakingly high – almost double what was expected.

Two contractors spoken to identified problems requiring them to regroup and circle back later.

