Vols embark on NCAA Tournament journey

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Super senior John Fulkerson and his Tennessee teammates boarded the bus at Thompson-Boling Arena Tuesday afternoon bound for McGhee Tyson Airport and the short flight to Indianapolis.

The Vols are a 3 seed in the South Region and will first face the 14 seed Longwood in the first round of this years NCAA Tournament.

THURSDAY’S MATCHUP

• Founded in 1839, Longwood University is a public college located in Farmville, Virginia. With an enrollment of 4,800, the Lancers are members of the Big South Conference.• Tennessee has never previously faced Longwood, but the Vols are 28-0 all-time vs. current members of the Big South Conference.

• Rick Barnes also has never faced Longwood as a head coach, but he, too, is unbeaten against Big South teams (23-0).

• Longwood is riding the nation’s fifth-longest active win streak—eight games.

• The Vols and Lancers have two common opponents this season. Tennessee won home games against Presbyterian and USC Upstate. Longwood also was perfect against those intraconference foes, beating Presbyterian once and USC Upstate twice.

The Vols and Lancers will do battle at 2:45 p.m. ET inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse. You’ll be able to watch the game on WVLT and CBS.

