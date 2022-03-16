Transportainment bill enters final reading

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Council met Tuesday night in hopes of coming to a resolution on a transportainment bill.

The issue has been a battle from the start. Some party bus owners said all the back and forth with Metro Council over the issue has impacted business and turned some people off to the idea of hopping on a party bus.

There were two bills on the docket related to alcohol and transportation Tuesday night. One on second reading would prohibit passengers in a motor vehicle from consuming or possessing an alcoholic beverage during the vehicle’s operation.

Council said that anyone in violation would be subject to a fine of $50. However, Metro Council voted to defer that indefinitely since they said they are already working on a regulatory framework for party buses.

The next item on the agenda related to the issue would further clarify rules and regulations surrounding the operation of party buses downtown, like where they can run and when.

A portion of that legislation already took effect in December. Unfortunately, Metro Council had not gotten to that agenda by 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A lengthy public comment section specifically for budget requests made the meeting run longer than usual.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.