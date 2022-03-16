Some drivers resort to public transportation as gas prices surge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As gas prices continue to soar, some Nashville drivers have turned to public transit as a cheaper option.

Kimberly Perkins ditched her sedan to ride the bus two months ago when she says she noticed gas prices began to creep up.

So far, she says she saved hundreds of dollars using public transportation.

“I was pulling into the gas station, and it was like $3.66, and when I got to the pump, it had gone up to $4.00 in just a few minutes,” said Perkins.

She quickly realized she would get more bang for her buck by riding the bus.

“I mean $20 was getting less than 5 gallons of gas. It’s just so expensive I couldn’t afford it,” said Perkins.

WeGo’s public transit all-day bus ticket is $4. The unlimited monthly pass cost is $65. Perkins says it was cheaper for her to get a monthly pass to get around town.

“For me to fill up on an average, it was like $35-40 for a small car, but I can buy a bus pass that will last all month compared to one fill-up. It’s just a lot cheaper,” said Perkins.

Renuka Christoph with WeGo says their goal is to provide affordable, sustainable, and convenient solutions to riders. WeGo has seen an increase in riders using the new quick ticket, a new fare payment system that allows riders to take advantage of fare capping, which means the more you ride, the less you pay.

“We’re actually saving people money with our new fair payment system, so it’s actually going back to the more you ride the bus, the more you save money, and ultimately you earn free rides so it’s actually countering the rising prices of gas by offering a more feasible option,” said Christoph.

For now, Kimberly says riding the bus is financially just the best option for her.

“I don’t see how anybody can afford these gas prices. Hopefully, they’ll go down, but I don’t see that happening anytime soon,” said Perkins.

News 4 asked WeGo whether they’ve seen an increase in overall ridership, and they said they would have that data in the coming days.

