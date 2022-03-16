Advertisement

Smith County teacher arrested for sending nude images to female students


Jamal Carter has been charged with 15 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor by the Smith County Sheriff's Office.(Smith County Sheriff's Office)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Smith County teacher has been arrested for posting nude photos of himself and sending them to two students, according to court documents.

Jamal Devante Carter, 26, a teacher at Smith County Middle School, was arrested and charged with 15 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to court documents, the investigation began on March 4 went detectives were informed about a “complaint from a student who had received an inappropriate picture from a teacher had been made.”

Authorities determined two girls were the victims. They gave statements that during the last year Carter friended both girls on Snapchat and asked them to send nude photos of themselves and also received nude photos of Carter in which one of the girls was able to screenshot.

Authorities obtained a search warrant of Carter’s phone and 15 images were located in an app called Keepsafe that also contained “lascivious exhibitions” that one of the victims sent.

News4 reached out to Smith County Schools’ director of schools for a comment, but have not received one.

Bond has been set at $10,000 for each count. Smith’s first court appearance is set for April 4 in Smith County General Sessions Court.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

