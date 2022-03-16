Man found dead after shooting in Clarksville
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Tuesday night.
According to police, gunshots were reported around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday in the 300 block of Forest Hills Drive. Officers arrived at the scene and found a man inside a vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Clarksville detectives believe the victim and the shooter knew each other and are treating this as a homicide.
The investigation into the shooting continues and detectives are asking anyone with information to call their tips line at 931-645-8477.
