Advertisement

Man found dead after shooting in Clarksville

Deadly Clarksville shooting
Deadly Clarksville shooting(Dash10 Media)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Tuesday night.

According to police, gunshots were reported around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday in the 300 block of Forest Hills Drive. Officers arrived at the scene and found a man inside a vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Clarksville detectives believe the victim and the shooter knew each other and are treating this as a homicide.

The investigation into the shooting continues and detectives are asking anyone with information to call their tips line at 931-645-8477.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Deadly Clarksville shooting
Deadly shooting in Clarksville
dog dies in fire
Dog dies in Franklin house fire
White House football coach
White House football coach accused of rape
Clarksville shooting
Shooting in Clarksville