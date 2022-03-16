Advertisement

Reports: Titans are releasing Julio Jones


FILE — Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones leaves the field after an NFL football game...
FILE — Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. A person familiar with the move says the Titans will be releasing Jones, a seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, in a move to clear salary cap space. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)(Wade Payne | AP)
By Torrence Banks
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -According to multiple outlets, the Tennessee Titans are cutting wide receiver Julio Jones after one season with the team.

The Titans received Jones after trading a second-round and fourth-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons for the 33-year-old wide receiver last off-season. He was limited to only 10 games due to injuries that hindered his impact on the field.

During his only season with the team, the seven-time pro-bowl receiver had just 31 catches for 434 yards and one touchdown.

Wide receiver AJ Brown posted on Twitter, thanking Jones for all he taught him.

“You have taught me a lot in a short period of time,” Brown said in the tweet. “You’re the reason why I started to begin to play this game. A HOF receiver is what you are and what I strive to be one day.”

