Reports: Titans are releasing Julio Jones

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -According to multiple outlets, the Tennessee Titans are cutting wide receiver Julio Jones after one season with the team.

The Titans received Jones after trading a second-round and fourth-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons for the 33-year-old wide receiver last off-season. He was limited to only 10 games due to injuries that hindered his impact on the field.

During his only season with the team, the seven-time pro-bowl receiver had just 31 catches for 434 yards and one touchdown.

Wide receiver AJ Brown posted on Twitter, thanking Jones for all he taught him.

You have taught me a lot in a short period of time. I’m grateful to be apart of you journey. You’re the reason why I started to begin to play this game. A HOF receiver is what you are and what I strive to be one day. Thank you, I’ll take it from here! Salute! pic.twitter.com/AtmCEIWkjB — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) March 16, 2022

“You have taught me a lot in a short period of time,” Brown said in the tweet. “You’re the reason why I started to begin to play this game. A HOF receiver is what you are and what I strive to be one day.”

