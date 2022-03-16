Advertisement

Protestors call on Councilmembers for stronger RiverChase Community Benefits Agreement

Protestors gather in front of Metro Courthouse
Protestors gather in front of Metro Courthouse(News4)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Community members along with Metro Councilmembers joined together Tuesday to demand more robust community benefits for an apartment site.

Metro Councilmembers joined advocacy groups led by Stand Up Nashville and McFerrin Park residents to call for the strongest Community Benefits Agreement possible at the RiverChase apartments site in East Nashville.

On Tuesday afternoon, the group convened on the Metro Courthouse steps to make their demands heard.

Officials said councilmembers had signed a letter to the developer of the RiverChase apartments, Cypress Real Estate Advisors, requesting an entire CBA that includes affordable housing, good jobs, worker protections, and a path forward for current residents to return.

The group said their goal is to ensure that no zoning changes move forward at the RiverChase site without a robust Community Benefits Agreement in place.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Stand Up Nashville and other community organizations are passing fliers out to the East...
Advocates call for strong CBA, affordable housing & livable wages across East Nashville

Latest News

This new company could be the future of rideshare
Nashville rideshare company keeps rates flat as other companies surcharge
Council talks about this controversial bill
Transportainment bill enters final reading
This new company could be the future of rideshare
Earth Rideshare now in high demand
Council talks about this controversial bill
Transportainment Bill Final Reading