Protestors call on Councilmembers for stronger RiverChase Community Benefits Agreement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Community members along with Metro Councilmembers joined together Tuesday to demand more robust community benefits for an apartment site.

Metro Councilmembers joined advocacy groups led by Stand Up Nashville and McFerrin Park residents to call for the strongest Community Benefits Agreement possible at the RiverChase apartments site in East Nashville.

On Tuesday afternoon, the group convened on the Metro Courthouse steps to make their demands heard.

Officials said councilmembers had signed a letter to the developer of the RiverChase apartments, Cypress Real Estate Advisors, requesting an entire CBA that includes affordable housing, good jobs, worker protections, and a path forward for current residents to return.

The group said their goal is to ensure that no zoning changes move forward at the RiverChase site without a robust Community Benefits Agreement in place.

