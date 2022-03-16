Officials confirm two are dead following fatal I-40 car wreck
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GORDONSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Highway Patrol continue to investigate a fatal multi-vehicle car wreck Wednesday afternoon.
THP Cookeville said via Twitter that I-40 EB is closed at MM 254 due to a fatality crash.
Smith County officials told News4 that two people are dead in this fatal crash.
Officials encourage drivers to use alternate routes as I-40 will remain closed for an extended period of time. Traffic has been diverted at MM 254 to Hwy 70.
Wilson County EMA said via Twitter that the road will be closed at the estimated time of 10 p.m. Wednesday evening.
This is an ongoing investigation and we will update this story as we receive information.
