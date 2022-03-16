Advertisement

Officials confirm two are dead following fatal I-40 car wreck

Two dead in crash
Two dead in crash(Paul Gilpin)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GORDONSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Highway Patrol continue to investigate a fatal multi-vehicle car wreck Wednesday afternoon.

THP Cookeville said via Twitter that I-40 EB is closed at MM 254 due to a fatality crash.

Smith County officials told News4 that two people are dead in this fatal crash.

THP continues to investigate crash
THP continues to investigate crash(WSMV viewer)

Officials encourage drivers to use alternate routes as I-40 will remain closed for an extended period of time. Traffic has been diverted at MM 254 to Hwy 70.

Wilson County EMA said via Twitter that the road will be closed at the estimated time of 10 p.m. Wednesday evening.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will update this story as we receive information.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

How the trash problem is going in Nashville
How is the trash pick up going in Nashville?
Joan Fleming talks with News4's Caresse Jackman.
Lack of diversity in appraisal industry called into question
Caresse Jackman investigates
Lack of diversity in appraisal industry
Gas prices at local Shell station.
Nashville senior community feeling impact of rising gas prices
Gas prices impact the senior community
Gas prices impact the senior community