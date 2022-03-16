Officials confirm two are dead following fatal I-40 car wreck

GORDONSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Highway Patrol continue to investigate a fatal multi-vehicle car wreck Wednesday afternoon.

THP Cookeville said via Twitter that I-40 EB is closed at MM 254 due to a fatality crash.

Smith County officials told News4 that two people are dead in this fatal crash.

THP continues to investigate crash (WSMV viewer)

🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 Traffic Alert 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 I-40 EB is closed at MM 254 due to a fatality crash. Please seek alternate route as I-40 will remain closed for an extended period. Traffic is being diverted at MM 254 to Hwy 70. @TNHighwayPatrol pic.twitter.com/FpCvja4Ba9 — THPCookeville (@THPCookeville) March 16, 2022

Officials encourage drivers to use alternate routes as I-40 will remain closed for an extended period of time. Traffic has been diverted at MM 254 to Hwy 70.

Wilson County EMA said via Twitter that the road will be closed at the estimated time of 10 p.m. Wednesday evening.

UPDATE: Estimated clearance 10pm! HEADS UP - Two significant crashes in Smith County have the Eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 Temporarily Closed. Queue is backed into Wilson. TDOT is establishing a detour at mile-marker (exit) 254 in Smith County. BE PREPARED TO STOP & DETOUR! https://t.co/vlIa0SMIia — Wilson County EMA (@wilsonema) March 16, 2022

This is an ongoing investigation and we will update this story as we receive information.

