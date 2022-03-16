Police look for person of interest after woman’s car is broken into at gym

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – Murfreesboro police asked for assistance Wednesday in identifying a person of interest in a recent burglary case.

Officials said that on Feb. 27th, a woman working out at Gold’s Gym in Murfreesboro had the keys to her car stolen and later found that it had been broken into.

The victim told investigators that her cell phone, wallet, and MacBook Air were stolen. She added that her credit card was reported to have been used at Publix, Circle K, and Walgreens.

According to surveillance images obtained by police, a woman was seen in Publix around the same time the card was used and then was seen getting into the passenger seat of a maroon Ford F-150 pickup pulling a trailer.

Anyone with information on this woman’s whereabouts or the truck’s owner is asked to call Detective Chris Pitts at (629)201-5508.

