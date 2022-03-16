Police charge two men with murder in fentanyl overdose deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Metro Police have charged two men with 2nd-degree murder in two separate fentanyl overdose deaths.

According to police, 35-year-old Victor Scruggs allegedly sold a pill that killed 40-year-old William Young on Feb. 5, 2021. Police say that Young was found dead at his South Nashville residence, with his cause of death was ruled as “acute combined drug toxicity involving fentanyl.”

In an investigation, police discovered that Scruggs sold Young heroin and methamphetamine that was allegedly laced with fentanyl on the same day of his death.

In a separate case, police say that 28-year-old Almurtaza Al Zerkani sold pills that killed a 22-year-old Mily Bolon. According to police, Bolon was the mother of a four-year-old boy, and she was found dead in her bedroom on the morning of Nov. 13, 2021.

The cause of Bolon’s death was the same as Young’s. Police say that Al Zerkani sold Bolon pills that resembled oxycodone, but instead allegedly contained fentanyl and were not produced by a legitimate pharmaceutical company.

Police say that Al Zerkani is jailed on a $100,000 bond set by a Criminal Court judge. In addition to the 2nd-degree murder charge, Scruggs faces unrelated federal and state drug and weapons charges and is still in police custody.

Anyone seeking treatment for drug addiction should contact the Community Overdose Response Team at 615-687-1701.

