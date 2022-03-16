Authorities continue investigation after one man was shot in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville police are investigating a shooting on Tuesday evening.

Authorities told News4 that the shooting occurred sometime after 8 p.m. Tuesday at J C Napier Homes in Nashville, located at 648 Claiborne St.

Officers said one man was shot but currently has non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital.

Investigators are continuing to monitor the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update you as we learn more information.

