Advertisement

Authorities continue investigation after one man was shot in Nashville


Shooting in Nashville Tuesday
Shooting in Nashville Tuesday(News4)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville police are investigating a shooting on Tuesday evening.

Authorities told News4 that the shooting occurred sometime after 8 p.m. Tuesday at J C Napier Homes in Nashville, located at 648 Claiborne St.

Officers said one man was shot but currently has non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital.

Investigators are continuing to monitor the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update you as we learn more information.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

This new company could be the future of rideshare
Nashville rideshare company keeps rates flat as other companies surcharge
Council talks about this controversial bill
Transportainment bill enters final reading
This new company could be the future of rideshare
Earth Rideshare now in high demand
Council talks about this controversial bill
Transportainment Bill Final Reading
Protestors gather in front of Metro Courthouse
Protestors call on Councilmembers for stronger RiverChase Community Benefits Agreement