One dog dies, another injured in Franklin house fire

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Franklin Fire Department responded to a house fire on a cul-de-sac near Jim Warren Park on Tuesday night.

The fire was spotted and called in by a neighbor around 7:15 p.m.

Fire crews discovered the owner was not home, but two dogs were inside the house on St. Stephens Way. Heavy smoke emanating from the eaves of the home and fire in the attic led to a lengthy operation for the crews, who couldn’t make it to the animals in time.

One dog died in the fire and the other was injured and was treated by firefighters at the scene. It was later transported to a nearby veterinary clinic for more care.

One firefighter was injured during the battle with the fire and was taken to Williamson Medical Center for treatment.

One Dog Died, One Dog Injured in Spencer Hall House Fire: https://t.co/Pa92ppkth4

Investigators are on scene now. This is what firefighters saw when they arrived: pic.twitter.com/oY9WMpgGpA — Franklin Fire Department, Franklin, TN (@FranklinFire) March 16, 2022

