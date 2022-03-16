Nashville senior community feeling impact of rising gas prices

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Many baby boomers can recall a time when gas was a fraction of the price. As we continue to see high numbers at the pump, the senior community is also feeling the impact.

“I think they are ridiculous. When I can think way back to how gas used to be 25 cents a gallon and now it is almost $5 a gallon,” said Nashville local Audrey Stradford.

As a senior who volunteers often, Stradford deals with the price of gas regularly. She’s even had to cut back on visiting her family in Michigan and find creative ways to cut the cost of gas.

“I use my Kroger points and get a discount. That has been very beneficial. I got $1.50 off my gas at Kroger just Monday,” explained Stradford.

Local organizations also expect to see the impact. Senior Ride Nashville is on track for March to be one of its largest months when it comes to trips requested.

“We are currently looking to increase our community donations. That is one of our goals for this year in general because we are expecting more rides this year than we have before. So, in order for us to do that, we need that community support, “stated Jessica Sullivan, Development and Marketing Director at Senior Ride Nashville.

If prices continue to rise, Sullivan says volunteers could start scaling back on rides which will increase the need for more volunteers and contract drivers.

“We currently have some contract driver openings. We are understanding that our volunteer drivers may reduce their activity in the coming months with these gas prices, which also puts an additional incentive on Senior Ride Nashville to have enough drivers to fill these rides,” Sullivan said.

For more on jobs with Senior Ride Nashville, visit: https://www.seniorridenashville.org/.

