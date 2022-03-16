Nashville SC sells 20,000 season ticket memberships

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Soccer Club announced it has sold 20,000 season ticket memberships for the 2022 Major League Soccer season at GEODIS Park for the upcoming season.

GEODIS Park, the largest soccer specific stadium in the United States and Canada, will open with Nashville SC’s game on May 1 against the Philadelphia Union.

“Today is yet another strong confirmation that soccer has truly made its mark in Nashville and Middle Tennessee,” Nashville SC CEO Ian Ayre said in a news release. “Reaching 20,000 season ticket members puts us in the top four or five MLS teams in that category, and we are clearly not done yet.

“Given that nobody has seen a match at GEODIS Park yet, I feel certain that when they come and experience soccer in this purpose-built stadium, they will want to come back on a regular basis and fill the stadium up. GEODIS Park is going to be a really special place for years to come.”

In addition to Nashville SC’s 20,000 season ticket membership threshold, the club announced the the C-Spire Captain’s Club is officially sold out. With it, less than 50 premium spaces remain available after the Goal Post Club, WeHo Club, Valkyrie Premier Club, Loge Boxes and private suites are all sold out at the 30,000-seat stadium.

