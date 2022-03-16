Advertisement

Meharry Medical College receives $20 million donation


Meharry Medical College
By Torrence Banks
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Meharry Medical College received a $20 million donation from philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott Wednesday.

The college says that the funds will address “health disparities and advance health equity while our nation and world are positioned for a moment of enormous change.”

The money will also help with developing a more diverse health care workforce, improving health equity, and delivering patient-centered care.

“MacKenzie’s generous donation is a testament to the positive impact Meharry has had on global health care and advancing health equity,” said Dr. James E.K. Hildreth, President, and CEO of Meharry Medical College said in a statement. “This gift now allows Meharry to invest time and money to expand our academic programs and much-needed infrastructure improvements.”

Meharry is a top producer of primary care physicians. Currently, Meharry trains more than 40 percent of all Black dentists in the nation.

For more on the announcement, click here.

