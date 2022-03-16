House bill that bans most abortions and allows physicians to face civil suits moves through the House

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A controversial bill that would potentially ban abortions in the state of Tennessee and open doctors to lawsuits is moving forward in legislation.

A health subcommittee voted to move HB2779, sponsored by Republican Representative Rebecca Alexander, to the full committee on Tuesday afternoon.

“This bill is modeled directly after the legislation passed in Texas last year. Abortions, since that bill has been passed, have dropped 60 percent in Texas,” said Representative Alexander.

She said the bill is significantly different from the Texas abortion law.

“The Tennessee bill which proposes to prohibit all abortion. Courts have blocked other states from imposing similar restrictions, but this law differs significantly because it leaves enforcement up to private citizens through civil lawsuits instead of criminal persecutors,” Representative Alexander said

The vote to move the bill forward was concerning to people like Amanda Lovingood, who opposed the bill.

“I’m really disappointed. I’ve had a lot of time to prepare for this day; otherwise, I would be a little more wrecked,” Lovingood said. “This is dangerous. It’s going to hurt people who need our support in the community. This is going to cause a culture of fear to proliferate in Tennessee. And this is going to prevent people from having access to the best medical decisions they should be able to make for themselves,” she added.

Besides allowing any private citizen to sue a physician that performs an abortion, it says the physician can be sued for about $10,000 and also include attorney fees.

After Alexander spoke about her bill, she answered questions from committee members, most of those questions coming from democratic lawmaker Representative Bob Freeman.

“1 in 6 women are victims of rape over their life. A minor who is raped and becomes pregnant. They seek an abortion, the rapist’s mother father, neighbor, girlfriend boyfriend whatever decides to sue, the doctor will be responsible for paying the $10,000 fine?” asked Representative Freeman during the subcommittee meeting.

“That is correct,” Representative Alexander replied.

“This allows people that have no knowledge, No standing, they have not been harmed to bring a lawsuit against any doctor that they believe has performed an abortion?” asked Freeman again.

“That’s correct,” Alexander responded.

Representative Freeman asked the bill’s sponsor to state her intent of the bill.

“My intent is to bring a bill that protects the unborn life in this state,” said Representative Alexander.

Amanda Lovingood knows firsthand the importance of healthcare access to legal and safe abortion.

she was one of several people at the meeting opposing HB2779

“It is negating our ability to be a full person, and it is going to limit access to choices that we should be able to make regarding our own lives, family, future,” said Lovingood.

“I think the primary impact is really an intrusion into my ability to have a safe and supportive conversation to be able to make health care decisions in private,” said Dr. Aaron Campbell, an OBGYN out of Knoxville who testified during the health subcommittee meeting in opposition of the bill

Dr. Campbell told legislators 1 in 4 women will have an abortion in their reproductive life, and it’s essential to make it legal, safe, and accessible.

“It’s important to note that abortions will occur whether or not they are legally accessible,” Dr. Campbell told lawmakers. “It is important for the legislature to recognize that worldwide the highest rates of unsafe abortions are completed in areas with the most restrictive abortion laws and lack of access. And with unsafe abortion comes significantly higher mobility and mortality in the setting of abortion,” he added.

Dr. Campbell told News 4 the bill opening physicians like him to lawsuits is scary.

“And it’s scary, especially in the sense of management of miscarriage and abnormal pregnancy,” Dr. Campbell said. “Situation can arise such as a woman’s water breaks before that fetus is viable. Those are situations where there could be a cardiac activity, and under this bill, it clouds the ability to make a good judgment with the threat of a lawsuit in case someone brought that up,” he added.

Lovingood told News 4 getting an abortion changed her life.

“I wouldn’t be here today if I hadn’t had an abortion. I would not have the life that I have today if I had not had access to that healthcare. my life would have been totally different,” Lovingood said.

Representative Pat Marsh on the subcommittee said he doesn’t like talking about the topic but asked Representative Alexander during the meeting about exemptions.

“Are there any exemptions in your legislation for if you’re raped or disease or handicapped or health and welfare to the mother,” said Representative Marsh.

“Yes, if the physician says the mother could die or be impaired for life or anything. This bill does not apply to that,” said Representative Alexander.

