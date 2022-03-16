Advertisement

Gallatin PD: Man threatens to ‘shoot up’ Waffle House

By Terry Bulger
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gallatin Police charged a 23-year-old man with threatening to “shoot up” a Waffle House on Wednesday.

Christopher Keifer is facing one charge of aggravated assault. The arrest of Keifer comes after officers responded to the Waffle House located at 644 Nashville Pike.

Upon arrival, officers located Keifer and saw he had a 9MM pistol on his waistband. While detaining him, police said they found an additional 380 caliber pistol in his pocket.

The responding officers were crucial in maintaining the safety of the customers and staff at Waffle House and should be commended for their quick actions

Gallatin Police Department

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call the Gallatin Police Department at 452-1313.

