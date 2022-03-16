First Alert Forecast: Wet today then a short break before more rain on Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - We’re going to need to keep that umbrella handy today with the comeback of wet weather on this Wednesday.

It’s a soggy start to our day with some light to moderate scattered showers spreading across the Mid State. Off-and-on showers will continue into our afternoon before tapering off this evening.

Not everyone will see the same amounts of rain today. The wettest areas look to be to the south and east, while to the north and west we’ll see more dry time.

For those of us that see more rain today our temperatures will be locked in the lower 60s this afternoon. Areas that see more dry time will make a run into the upper 60s. All the rain will taper off tonight with lingering clouds and some patchy fog developing by tomorrow morning.

We’ll break some, but not all, of the clouds for our Thursday. Temperatures will take a nice jump into the lower and even the mid 70s in some spots for the afternoon.

Our next weather maker is right on our heels for Friday in the way of a cold front that will push through the Mid State. Expect more scattered showers, and even a storm or two, in the afternoon and evening with temperatures in the upper 60s. There is no severe threat to be concerned with on Friday.

Behind that front, temperatures will fall to around 60 on Saturday as we break the clouds and get some sunshine back. Some areas will have a tough time getting out of the 50s.

We’ll get more sunshine on Sunday with temperatures near 70 in the afternoon. Our temperature climb continues into Monday with highs in the mid 70s under plenty of sunshine.

As we head into the middle of next week, we’ll be watching another storm system for late Tuesday and into Wednesday.

