Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row fined $26,000 by the state

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row has been fined $26,000 by the state.

The lawsuit mentions that they did not have a designated manager for over 12 months and four of their security guards were not properly registered as security guards.

The restaurant has been ordered to pay the fine in five days. This is all tied to the homicide of Dallas Barrett, who say died after he was held down by security guards after an altercation at the bar.

Seven men are charged in this case with reckless homicide and aggravated assault.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.