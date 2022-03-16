Advertisement

Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row fined $26,000 by the state


Whiskey Row
Whiskey Row(WSMV)
By Torrence Banks
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row has been fined $26,000 by the state.

The lawsuit mentions that they did not have a designated manager for over 12 months and four of their security guards were not properly registered as security guards.

The restaurant has been ordered to pay the fine in five days. This is all tied to the homicide of Dallas Barrett, who say died after he was held down by security guards after an altercation at the bar.

Seven men are charged in this case with reckless homicide and aggravated assault.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

How the trash problem is going in Nashville
How is the trash pick up going in Nashville?
Joan Fleming talks with News4's Caresse Jackman.
Lack of diversity in appraisal industry called into question
Caresse Jackman investigates
Lack of diversity in appraisal industry
Gas prices at local Shell station.
Nashville senior community feeling impact of rising gas prices
Gas prices impact the senior community
Gas prices impact the senior community