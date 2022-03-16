Cyntoia Brown-Long speaks with Bill Haslam about problems with juvenile dentation system

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A free woman and the former governor of Tennessee who granted her freedom, reunited.

The pair is working to improve the juvenile detention system. This was the first public conversation Cyntoia Brown Long and Bill Halsam have had.

Brown spent 15 years in prison for killing a man involved in sex trafficking when she was 16. She claimed self-defense, and Haslam granted her clemency as one of his final acts in office.

The two met last night with a goal to improve outcomes for kids in the system.

“I definitely think that we need to have something. whether it’s an entirely different and separate system for youthful individuals or a young adult system between the ages of 18 and 25 and receive intensive rehabilitation services until they can be released,” Brown said.

Brown was released in august of 2019. She’s dedicated her life to preventing others from repeating her situation.

