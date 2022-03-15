Wilson Co. Schools pushing through high fuel costs

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) -With the nationwide average for gas now at $4.32 a gallon, the price is continuing to hit our pockets.

“In our personal lives we feel the strain at the pump and in any large district like ours we certainly feel the strain,” said Bart Barker, Public Information Officer for Wilson County Schools.

Barker says it’s possible they could see some proposed changes into the next fiscal year to compensate for the increase in fuel prices. However, they don’t expect any disruptions this year.

“There is a domino effect financially. The good news is that we don’t anticipate any kind of transportation shutdown this school year or anything like that. But it has certainly caught our attention,” Barker explained.

Since the district is still dealing with a bus driver shortage, not having as many drivers has helped with fuel usage.

“Some routes we are able to double up on, some routes we can’t even run at all because we don’t have a driver. So that’s actually a savings to the district when it comes to fuel, “stated Jerry Partlow, Director of Transportation for Wilson County Schools.

Although it cuts the costs, they’re still hoping for new drivers and looking at ways to be more efficient with fuel.

“For some reason, diesel is cheaper than gasoline. If prices stay high, the taxpayers will have to come and pick up the tab,” Partlow said.

