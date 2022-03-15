Shoppers and stores feel the impact of increased food prices

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Americans continue to struggle to accommodate the rising costs of everyday items.

Due to rising inflation, the cost of groceries has continued to increase, impacting both shoppers and stores in middle Tennessee.

“Milk, bread, everything is doubling in price; things are a lot harder to get now, “said Jeremy, a shopper in Nashville.

The cost of food is biting into many people’s budgets. It’s something Jeremy has noticed when his wife goes shopping.

“She goes shopping every two weeks. It was around 200, and now we are looking at 400. It’s really hitting the pocket, having to work a lot harder,” He explained.

He’s not alone. Other shoppers feel the same.

“I used to pay about $4 or $5 for this case of water. Everywhere now is about $7, $8, $9... It’s just water,” stated shopper Austin Flora.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index, over the past 12 months, food prices went up 7.9%, which is the most significant jump since the 1980s.

This is impacting customers and stores like the Downtown Fresh Market.

“I check in all the orders as they come in, and slowly, the prices have been (going up) from our distributors. Which I guess is because we get things from overseas,” said Rebecca Lynne,

Cashier at Downtown Fresh Market.

Despite the increase, the market is trying to keep things affordable for their customers.

“Whenever a customer has a request, or maybe if there is a generic item or a different version of the item that might be a little cheaper, we try to accommodate, order that, and get whatever they like in the store,” Lynne said.

