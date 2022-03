NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a deadly crash from Monday night in South Nashville.

According to police, a vehicle crashed in the 800 block of Murfreesboro Pike just after 10 p.m. and one person has died as a result.

The MNPD Hermitage Precinct handled the incident. No other details were provided.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.