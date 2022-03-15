Advertisement

Nephew of Ernest Tubb starts petition to save famed Broadway record store


According to a Facebook post on Friday, the famous Ernest Tubb Record Shop owners will sell...
According to a Facebook post on Friday, the famous Ernest Tubb Record Shop owners will sell both the business and building.
By Terry Bulger
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The 14-year-old great-great nephew of Ernest Tubb has started a petition to save the famed record store on Lower Broad.

The Ernest Tubb Record Shop opened in 1948, just three years after World War II ended. This weekend they announced plans to close its Broadway location. The property on Lower Broadway is just too expensive.

The foot traffic is greater on Lower Broad than ever.

Long before there were ribs, before mushrooms turned mellow; before Batman watched over us, there were legends on Broadway.

None greater than Ernest Tubb and his 74-year-old record shop.

CLICK TO SIGN THE PETITION

In the Hendersonville home of great-great nephew Colton Gibson, Ernest Tubb is on the wall while he sings about the floor.

Colton is a fan, even at just 14 years old.

He quickly tells one of the reasons why.

“Ernest Tubb was first to play electric guitar, the first to include drums or to send mail order music on vinyl,” Colton said.

The record shop is part of his regular routine, Nashville’s too. Colton, on his own, started a petition to save the record store. Now he’s looking for signatures.

Colton’s point, if Lower Broad is to remain historic, how can that happen with just young faces?

