Man wanted on outstanding warrants arrested driving a stolen car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police arrested a man driving a stolen car overnight on Harding Place who had seven outstanding warrants dating back to May 2020, Metro Police said Tuesday afternoon.

Police said Gregory Lamont Clark, 25, was seen driving a stolen 2016 Honda Civic out of an apartment complex at 550 Harding Place when detectives attempted to stop the vehicle. Clark attempted to flee in the Civic, but spike strips were successfully deployed by detectives. He exited the vehicle and ran. Clark was quickly caught.

Detectives found a sawed-off 20-gauge shotgun inside the stolen Civic between the driver’s seat and center console.

Clark was booked on the outstanding warrants for felony probation violation, two misdemeanor probation violations, theft of property, two counts of aggravated burglary and aggravated assault. He has also been charged with an additional theft of property, misdemeanor

