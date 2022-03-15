Man charged with criminal homicide Tuesday

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville Police charged a man Tuesday with criminal homicide.

Authorities said in a tweet that Jose Claros-Barahona, 34, was charged for the fatal shooting that occurred on Feb. 27th outside of a billiard hall at 1088 Murfreesboro Pk.

Detectives identified the man killed as Jesus Munoz-Bonillia. According to the investigation, Munoz-Bonillia was found dead in the driver’s seat of his car. Detectives said he had been shot multiple times.

Witnesses told authorities that Claros-Barahona had been seen with a gun near Munoz-Bonillia’s vehicle when shots were fired. Witnesses added that on the morning of the murder, Carlos-Barahona reportedly fired shots to scare off the victim.

Claros-Barahona was arrested at his Laurinda Dr residence Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

