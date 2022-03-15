Advertisement

Man booked following shooting outside Waffle House

Man arrested after shooting 18-year-old
Man arrested after shooting 18-year-old(MNPD)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police said Tuesday they have charged a man for a fatal shooting that took place Saturday outside of a Waffle House.

MNPD said via Twitter that Mehavan Abdullah, 25, was booked on a criminal homicide charge for the fatal shooting of Brandon Phan, 18, outside of the 816 Murfreesboro Pike Waffle House.

Detectives said the investigation showed that Phan and his friend, James Sander, 18, attempted to rob Abdullah of one pound of marijuana when the gunfire occurred. TITANS detectives said they located a plastic bag containing approximately four ounces of what appeared to be cocaine. The car was left at the scene.

Sanders had been charged over the weekend with attempted aggravated robbery, evidence tampering, using a gun during the commission of a dangerous felony, and unlawful gun possession.

Investigators said Sanders had tossed the pistols he and Phan had been carrying into a dumpster prior to police arriving on the scene of the shooting.

Abdullah is facing charges of criminal homicide, felony cocaine possession, and felony marijuana possession.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A pedestrian was hit by a car on Murfreesboro Pike
Woman killed by vehicle
As gas prices soar, customers struggle to meet the gas prices
Some drivers resort to public transportation as gas prices surge
A controversial bill moves through the house
House bill that bans most abortions and allows physicians to face civil suits moves through the House
A controversial bill moves through the house
Abortion Bill overcomes first hurtle
A student was assaulted on Vanderbilt campus as well as killed in Nashville by a car
Tuesday evening news update