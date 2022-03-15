Man booked following shooting outside Waffle House
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police said Tuesday they have charged a man for a fatal shooting that took place Saturday outside of a Waffle House.
MNPD said via Twitter that Mehavan Abdullah, 25, was booked on a criminal homicide charge for the fatal shooting of Brandon Phan, 18, outside of the 816 Murfreesboro Pike Waffle House.
Detectives said the investigation showed that Phan and his friend, James Sander, 18, attempted to rob Abdullah of one pound of marijuana when the gunfire occurred. TITANS detectives said they located a plastic bag containing approximately four ounces of what appeared to be cocaine. The car was left at the scene.
Sanders had been charged over the weekend with attempted aggravated robbery, evidence tampering, using a gun during the commission of a dangerous felony, and unlawful gun possession.
Investigators said Sanders had tossed the pistols he and Phan had been carrying into a dumpster prior to police arriving on the scene of the shooting.
Abdullah is facing charges of criminal homicide, felony cocaine possession, and felony marijuana possession.
