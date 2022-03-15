Man arrested for assault, robbery of Vanderbilt student

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man on Monday night after he assaulted a college student and stole her cell phone.

According to police, 28-year-old Darius Wade approached a Vanderbilt student in front of Memorial Gymnasium, pulled her to the ground by her hair and took her cell phone.

Police said the student yelled for help and another student came to help but Wade punched and spit on him, then ran away.

MNPD and Vanderbilt officers apprehended Wade later Monday night in the 1400 block of 25th Avenue South.

The investigation found that Wade had broken a car’s taillight in a Barnes & Noble parking lot prior to assaulting the Vanderbilt student.

Wade remains in custody on $60,000 bond.

